Is it hot in here, or is it just Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas? The couple were spotted kissing in Residente‘s steamy new music video for his song “Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe,” which translates to, “Before the World Ends.”

In the clip, the Way Back star, 47, and his girlfriend, 32, shared several sweet pecks in the California desert. Ben and Ana were some of many A-listers featured including Zoe Saldana and her husband, Marco Perego, as well as Bad Bunny and his girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri.

On Thursday, May 14, Residente — whose real name is René Juan Pérez Joglar — explained the meaning behind the video on Instagram. “This video came out to keep us in company. We share the same fear because we have never faced a pandemic like this in these times, but a pandemic like this has never faced such a force of solidarity,” the rapper said, referring to the global coronavirus outbreak. “Thanks to all of the kisses in all of the languages. Instead of going back to normal, let’s start again.”

Fans may recognize the setting of the couple’s makeout sesh from the pair’s recent trip to Joshua Tree National Park for the Cuban native’s birthday on April 30. Turns out, that trip cost the Good Will Hunting stud a pretty penny.

Courtesy of Ana de Armas/Instagram

“Ben and Ana enjoyed going for long hikes, relaxing by the pool and romantic sunset dinners,” an insider told In Touch exclusively about their lavish getaway to Whisper Rock Ranch. Not only did one night cost the father of three — who shares Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — $650, but he spent $200,000 on a ruby ring for the brunette babe. “They loved spending quality time together, away from all the craziness in L.A.,” the source said.

Since the two met on the set of their movie Deep Water in November 2019, they’ve been inseparable. “He can really see a future [with her],” a second source exclusively told In Touch in March. “He’s fallen for her and he’s fallen hard!” they continued. “They’ve been spending all their free time together over recent weeks. … Being in love has definitely put a smile back on Ben’s face.”

Keep the spark alive, you two!

