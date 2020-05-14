He spoiled her! Ben Affleck helped girlfriend Ana de Armas celebrate her 32nd birthday in the most extravagant way. In honor of her big day on April 30, the Way Back star whisked his lady off for a romantic getaway in Yucca Valley, California. A source close to the couple exclusively tells In Touch the actor splashed out hundreds of thousands of dollars to make her feel special.

“Ben and Ana enjoyed going for long hikes, relaxing by the pool and romantic sunset dinners,” the insider reveals. And they were in the perfect place to do it at the Whisper Rock Ranch, which is located on 20 acres of private desert. The $650 per night price tag was nothing compared to the small fortune he spent on her gift, a $200,000 ruby ring. “They loved spending quality time together, away from all the craziness in L.A.,” the source says.

Courtesy Ana de Armas/Instagram

Ben, 47, and Ana, 32, snapped plenty of photos on their trip, and this time around, they even shared some couple shots on Instagram with their fans. In one, they snuggled close for a selfie, and in another, they embraced while looking out at the stunning view. Though the Gone Girl star had played photographer for his girlfriend during their Costa Rican vacation in March, their cuddly California photos made it clear they were finally Instagram official. “Cheers to another great year,” the Knives Out actress captioned the album on the social media site.

Though the couple have seemingly been holed up together since the start of the coronavirus quarantine, lately they’ve been turning up the heat on their walks around the neighborhood. The PDA is real as Ben and Ana hold hands, wrap their arms around each other and play around. They even start donning matching necklaces with half heart pendants.

“He can really see a future [with her],” a second source exclusively told In Touch in March, revealing the father of three is “so much happier” since falling for his girlfriend on the set of their movie, Deep Water, in November 2019. “He’s fallen for her and he’s fallen hard!” they continued. “They’ve been spending all their free time together over recent weeks. … Being in love has definitely put a smile back on Ben’s face.”