Cool dad alert! Ben Affleck was spotted enjoying a bike ride with his son, Samuel. The adorable duo were getting some fresh air while taking their wheels out for a spin on Friday, April 10, during a break from staying indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ben, 47, opted for a total biker dad look for their outing. He paired dark brown slim-fit pants with a white T-shirt, a leather biker jacket and burgundy sneakers. During their ride, Ben rode a sleek, all-black motorcycle fit for the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice star. Meanwhile, his 8-year-old son looked adorable in a gray graphic T-shirt, jeans, sneakers and a navy blue sweatshirt tied around his waist.

While Ben was not wearing a cloth face mask, which is recommended by the CDC to help slow the spread of COVID-19, his motorcycle helmet featured a covering over his nose and mouth. He made sure Sam was practicing proper safety guidelines, which included wearing his bicycle helmet plus a face mask.

It’s nice to see the former Good Will Hunting star spending quality time with his children while also adhering to the social distancing guidelines. Ben and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, coparent their three kids — including 14-year-old daughter Violet and 11-year-old daughter Seraphina — together, but the children live with their mom full-time. With all of the precautions set in place for COVID-19 around the country, an insider previously revealed to In Touch that it’s been slightly more difficult for Ben and Jen, 47, to arrange his visits.

“Ben and Jen are still coparenting, but because of the lockdown, he isn’t seeing the kids as frequently,” the source explained. “They’re staying with Jen at her house, which is only a few minutes’ drive away from Ben, so at least they’re close by.”

But thankfully, Ben is able to keep in touch with his children thanks to modern technology. “The kids really miss seeing Ben when they’re apart, especially Seraphina, who’s a real daddy’s girl. They’re constantly in contact, though, and FaceTime every day,” the insider added.

It seems like Ben has been able to work out a great visitation schedule with the Alias star. Ben was spotted leaving Jen’s house on April 4 after a visit. The Justice League star returned on April 5, this time wearing a face mask and carrying several books and a “Doors of Dublin” poster to keep the kids entertained while staying safe inside.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, In Touch wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

Scroll through the gallery below for more photos of Ben with his son, Samuel!