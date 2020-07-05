Family outing! Ben Affleck, his girlfriend, Ana de Armas, and his daughter Seraphina were spotted picking up lunch together in Brentwood on Friday, July 3.

Ben, 47, wore a gray T-shirt with a lightning bolt graphic, jeans and sneakers while Ana, 32, opted for a black sundress with sneakers. Seraphina, 11, also went for a casual look with a black tee, jeans and Crocs. All three wore protective face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It seems like the Good Will Hunting star was enjoying some quality time with his middle child and his new girlfriend. Ben and Ana have been dating for about four months and they met in November 2019 while on the set of their upcoming film, Deep Water. While they instantly hit it off, they didn’t go public with their relationship until March when they were spotted on a vacation together in Ana’s native country of Cuba, and then again during a getaway in Costa Rica. After they returned to the United States, they immediately self-quarantined together.

While Ben has only been dating Ana for about four months, the Justice League actor was keen on introducing Seraphina and the rest of his children — 14-year-old daughter Violet and 8-year-old son Samuel — to his new love. But the California native waited until their mom and his ex-wife gave her blessing. “He needs to get [Jennifer Garner]’s seal of approval before taking such a huge step,” an insider In Touch at the time.

It didn’t take long for Jennifer, 48, to feel comfortable with her children spending time with the Blade Runner 2049 actress. In May, Ben, Ana and his three children were spotted out together for the first time during a walk around the neighborhood. The following month, Violet joined the couple on a grocery run.

After Ana met his children, Ben decided it was time to take their relationship to the next next level by introducing her to his mother, Christine Anne Boldt. “He and Ana flew to the East Coast with [his] kids Violet and Samuel (Seraphina stayed with Jen), and they spent four days together as a family,” an insider told In Touch in June.

“Before Christine met Ana, she was uncertain of her intentions. Ben doesn’t exactly have a great history with women, and she was concerned about the age difference,” the source continued, revealing Christine gave the couple her approval. “After being introduced, Christine can see exactly why Ben has fallen for Ana.”

