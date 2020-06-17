Former Below Deck Mediterranean star Peter Hunziker is the latest reality TV personality to be fired from Bravo after past racist behavior resurfaced on social media.

“Peter Hunziker of Below Deck Mediterranean has been terminated for his racist post,” the network announced in a statement via Instagram on Wednesday, June 17. “Bravo and 51 Minds are editing the show to minimize his appearance for subsequent episodes.”

Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo

The post in question featured a racist and sexist meme that was reposted on Hunziker’s Instagram Story. “When black men been doin’ you wrong your whole life and you decide to date the nice caucasian guy Peter from Whole Foods,” read text placed above a photo of a black woman in shackles. “Pretty much,” Hunziker allegedly captioned the meme, which was screenshotted and reshared by fans on Twitter.

Hunziker’s firing comes just weeks after he made his debut on season 5 of Below Deck Mediterranean on June 1. In one episode, the licensed U.S Coast Guard came under fire after he was reprimanded by Captain Sandy Yawn for referring to his boss, Bosun Malia White, as “sweetie” or “sweetheart.” Captain Yawn deemed Hunziker’s behavior as inappropriate.

Season 5 is still in post-production, according to Us Weekly, but will be re-edited to minimize Hunziker’s appearances in future episodes.

Hunziker is just the latest Bravolebrity to be fired from the network following the resurfacing of racist behavior or comments. On June 9, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were all fired from Vanderpump Rules.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Boyens and Caprioni were let go from the franchise after making their debut on season 8. Boyens was fired after tweets from 2012 resurfaced on social media in January, where he allegedly used the n-word on multiple occasions. Caprioni’s firing also came after tweets from 2011 to 2013 resurfaced online in January, in which he used the n-word. Schroeder and Doute were fired after being called out by former Pump Rules costar Faith Stowers for racial profiling after Schroeder and Doute reported Stowers to the police accusing her of being involved in a crime she did not commit. Boyens, Caprioni, Doute and Schroeder have each since issued statements apologizing for their past behavior.

Doute and Schroeder were “devastated” to be let go from the show that made them household names, an insider revealed to Life & Style. “They really didn’t think they would be fired.”