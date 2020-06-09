Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have been fired from the show after former cast member Faith Stowers accused them of past racist behavior.

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” Bravo said in a statement to In Touch on Tuesday, June 9. Stassi and Kristen have been on the reality show on-and-off since season 1.

The Ex on the Beach alum said the longtime Bravo stars called her hair “nappy” and reported her to the police for a crime she had nothing to do with. Stassi, 31, and Kristen, 37, both issued public apologies for their actions.

The Next Level Basic author said she has “grown significantly” but is “still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt [she’s] caused” in a lengthy written Instagram statement on June 7. She acknowledged her actions toward Faith “were wrong” and plans to “take time to listen, to learn and to take accountability for my own privilege.”

Katie Maloney-Schwartz sent love to her costar after she issued the apology. “I know your heart and your commitment to learning, understanding and growing. Love you,” the Witches of WeHo creator responded.

Kristen said her behavior was “not racially driven,” but she was still in the wrong. “I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to her,” the He’s Making You Crazy author wrote. “I’m ashamed, embarrassed and incredibly sorry.”

Bravo’s zero tolerance for racism also affected newcomers Max and Brett, who just made their debut during season 8. Earlier this year, racist tweets of Max’s from 2012 started circulating that showed him frequently using the n-word and writing offensive posts about Asian people.

“I want to sincerely apologize … it was wrong on every level,” he told ET in January. “It is not a representation of who I am. I am shocked I ever tweeted that — and I am disgusted and embarrassed — I am truly sorry.”

Similarly, Brett used the n-word on multiple occasions in resurfaced tweets from 2012. “I want to express my deepest apologies for the insensitive, ignorant, and hurtful comments I made. I am incredibly ashamed and accept full responsibility, and acknowledge that this language was as unacceptable then as it is now,” the SURver said in his own statement to ET. “Please know that I have learned and grown since then and would never use this language today. From the bottom of my heart, I am truly sorry.”

Lisa Vanderpump weighed in at the time and said Max and Brett were “both appropriately ashamed” of their “teenage arrogance.” She added, “I do sincerely believe both have learned the power and impact words can have, and I have every hope this will be a lifelong lesson for them as we move into this new decade.”

It looks like Bravo is moving into a new era, as well.