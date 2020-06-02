She runs a tight ship! Below Deck star Captain Sandy Yawn knows how to handle a sticky situation — and she doesn’t think Sailing Yacht star Captain Glenn Shephard went about his drug drama the right way. While speaking exclusively with In Touch ahead of the Below Deck Mediterranean on Monday, June 1, she broke down just what she would’ve done differently.

“I’ve had lots of experience dealing with clients and drugs,” Sandy shared. Though she admits it’s “hard to judge” when you’re not in someone’s shoes, she doesn’t approve of Glenn searching through a client’s belongings himself. Instead, she advises taking a more direct approach. “I had one guy come up to me once and he goes, ‘Can I smoke pot on the bow?’ I go, ‘Did you ask me that question because you think I want to join you? Why [did] you ask me that? Seriously, right now. You are on an international vessel. That word is a big, no. And if you have marijuana on board, I suggest you get it off now.’”

Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo

Speaking frankly, she explained drugs are “not allowed in [their] industry.” Whether they belong to the clients or the crew, they can cause major issues — and she’s become something of an expert when it comes to handling those problems. “I prefer to go to the primary client and say, ‘It’s been brought to my attention that there’s maybe drugs on board. I need you to handle this and handle it now. I need them off the vessel,’” she said. “If they refuse to take their drugs off, I then call the charter broker, first their broker, and I say, ‘I’m going to remove your client off the vessel because they’re refusing to take their drugs off.’”

She takes the issue of having drugs on board just as seriously as Glenn does — but when it comes to enforcing the law, she knows that it is “not her job” to play detective with her clients. Instead, she does her best to handle it through the proper channels. “I actually work within the confines,” she said. “I don’t ever go through their stuff. That’s not my job. … I’m not a cop.”

Check out the exclusive video above to see what Captain Sandy had to say about the drama with her own employee, Hannah Ferrier, as well Sailing Yacht’s Captain Glenn and Adam Glick.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET.