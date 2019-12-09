She’s not just a beautiful miracle, Bella Duggar is also a happy little girl! On Sunday, December 8, new parents Josiah Duggar and Lauren Duggar (née Swanson) gave fans an update on how their daughter is doing. After bringing their baby home about a month ago, the Counting On stars revealed that they can’t believe how quickly the time has passed, but they’re enjoying every day together. Based on her smile, it looks like baby Bella is, too.

“One month with Bella,” Josiah, 23, and Lauren, 20, captioned two photos on their shared Instagram account. “It’s hard to believe Bella is already a month old! She is the sweetest, happiest and most content little baby. She brings us so much joy! ❤️” In the hashtags, the parents also pointed out “that smile” that their daughter always seems to wear — and fans noticed it, too.

“Awww, is she always smiling like that?” one commenter wanted to know. “She seems to do so on every picture you post of her. ❤️ The sweetest!” We know what they mean! If you check out the last three photos the family shared, Bella seems to have a sweet expression on her face in all of them. Mom Lauren confirmed she’s pretty much always like that. “Yes!” she wrote back. “She smiles all the time! 😍”

We’re glad to hear that life with their new daughter is going pretty smoothly. Their pregnancy, however, was a different story. On a recent episode of the family’s TLC show, the couple opened up about how it took them some time to conceive again after experiencing a tragic miscarriage. “We had been trying for quite a while,” Lauren shared. “When we found out we were expecting, literally we were shocked. … We were scared, but life is very precious and we are so thankful for this. We may be a little nervous at times, but we’re just going to be grateful.”

They also opened up about the fear they shared about the possibility that they could lose their second pregnancy, too. “It’s really special for us to get an ultrasound since we weren’t able … even able to see our first baby,” the young mom admitted. “I was five and a half, six weeks along when I miscarried Asa. That’s right, I was just about to get an ultrasound. So it was just … everything happened so fast. … It’s very emotional, especially this pregnancy, ’cause every time I go to the doctor, I just get that scared feeling that something’s not right.”

Luckily, they made it through without any major issues — and though Bella’s delivery was no walk in the park, these days dad Josiah is more than capable of enjoying a “stroll downtown with [his] girls.”