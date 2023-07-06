Sunday morning truce? Despite their contentious divorce, Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann put aside their differences to take their four youngest children to church on July 2.

Kim, 45, and Kroy, 37, were photographed with sons Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9, leaving a service outside Atlanta, Georgia. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum wore a form-fitting white top with short, ruffled sleeves and pinstripe trousers, while the former NFL player donned a white button-down shirt and black jeans for the church service.

The former couple filed for divorce within two days of each other in early May, In Touch confirmed at the time. Kroy was the first to submit his paperwork with the court on May 5, while Kim filed paperwork for a contested divorce on May 7. Both filings were entered electronically into the Fulton County Superior Court system on Monday, May 8. Kroy claimed that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

In the months since, the Kim and Kroy, who married in November 2011, have lobbed a series of back-and-forth allegations towards each other that have included everything from gambling debts to drug use.

Kroy filed for a “Motion for Psychological Evaluation” for Kim, alleging that she had exhibited “troubling behavior” in the months leading up to their split, according to court documents obtained by In Touch on May 22.

Per the paperwork, Kroy claimed that Don’t Be Tardy alum acknowledged “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance,” adding that this “compulsion has financial devastated” both of them.”

The retired athlete asked in the filing for Kim to be evaluated to “ascertain any underlying mental issues such as depression, anxiety, narcissistic personality disorder, bipolar disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or others that are manifested through respondent’s compulsive gambling and other behaviors indicative of additional addiction issues.”

His request came after In Touch confirmed on May 17 that Kim asked the Superior Court of Fulton County, Georgia, to have Kroy participate in a drug test. She claimed in documents that she had witnessed him smoking marijuana and had “serious concerns for the safety and well-being” of their four children,” as they were in his custody at the time.

On June 13, Kroy filed a motion in the Superior Court of Fulton County to appoint a Guardian Ad Litem for their four minor children alleging that Kim was continuing to “direct, in a derogatory tone, abusive profane and threat-laden language at the Petitioner with little concern if the children are present.”

“It’s really sad the way Kroy is causing our divorce to play out in the media like this because it could have a profound effect on our children in the long run,” a lawyer for Kim said in a statement to People later that day. “To continuously spread lies in an attempt to paint Kim as an unfit mother for his own gain is harmful and incredibly misleading regarding Kim’s efforts to raise her children

The former Atlanta Falcons player is the adoptive father of Kim’s eldest daughters from previous relationships: Brielle Biermann, 26, and Ariana Biermann, 21. He became their legal adoptive dad in 2013, and the ladies are not involved in the custody battle since they are adults. Brielle and Ariana don’t appear to be taking sides in the divorce, as both posted loving Father’s Day tributes to Kroy in June.