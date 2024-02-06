90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Aguero is moving on following her split from Oussama Berber, and fans even got to watch her go on a date with a man named Ruben during the Monday, February 5, episode of 90 Day: The Single Life.

Debbie, 67, and her son, Julian, flew from Georgia to Florida so that she could meet Ruben, 58, after they connected online. Upon their first meeting, Debbie and Ruben seemed to be a perfect match when they both showed up dressed in colorful ensembles. Ruben also gave her flowers and balloons before he told her she was even more beautiful in person. While Ruben was clearly trying to make a good impression, Debbie said in a confessional that his outfit was “almost overkill.”

“I mean, Ruben almost made me look conservative,” she added.

However, Ruben said that he liked that Debbie seemed to be as fun and eclectic as he is. “That’s what I like about her,” he told the cameras. “She’s alive, vibrant, not boring.”

The duo went to a lounge for their date, where they danced and seemed to hit it off. After Ruben said he was looking for a long-term relationship, Debbie explained that she hasn’t had sex in 14 years and revealed she denied Oussama’s several attempts to get intimate during their relationship.

“It’s big-time scary to think about having sex with someone,” she said in a confessional. “To me it’s like looking over the Grand Canyon and you might fall in or something. I’m like, what the heck am I going to do? … I’m so, you know, out of practice or out of touch and, you know, we need to go into this gradually.”

The night ended with Debbie saying she was tired, though she agreed to see Ruben again the following day. After admitting that she was attracted to him, the pair shared a good night kiss and Debbie said she was pleasantly surprised by how the evening went.

“I’m not used to getting a goodnight kiss or have someone be gentle or express, you know, tenderness,” the TLC personality said. “With Oussama, he wasn’t very affectionate so I’m like, wow, I like it, I really do, because I’m not here for no fling.”

TLC

Debbie pursued a romance with Ruben after she and Oussama, 24, confirmed they split during the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all in May 2023.

“We break up because Debbie told me that she will move to Morocco forever. But before, we never planned this,” Oussama explained about their split at the time. However, Debbie shut down his claim by replying, “I don’t know what he’s been smokin.’”

Oussama then made it clear there wasn’t any possibility that he and Debbie will reconcile. “I loved her, but now, I don’t love her,” he said.