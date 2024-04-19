Ruben “Ruben the Cuban” Sanchez filed a police report against Debbie Aguero for cyber harassing and stalking.

Ruben filed the police report in Miami Dade County, Florida, on April 12, citing Debbie’s negative online chatter about him, according to legal documents exclusively obtained by In Touch.

Ruben additionally called Debbie out on his own Instagram account on Thursday, April 18, writing in part, “Recently Ms. Aguero started a malicious campaign of accusations and defamation against me.” He continued, “Beware of Debbie Aguero, who portrays herself as a healer and advocate for well-being every Monday on her Instagram posts. However, it’s becoming evident that her true motivations are driven by self-interest, regardless of who she harms in the process.”

The filed report follows In Touch’s exclusive confirmation that Debbie, 67, faked her relationship with Ruben for a storyline on season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life. According to messages exclusively viewed by In Touch, Debbie went on online dating websites specifically seeking out a partner to “play the part” of a potential love interest on the reality TV show.

“I need to find someone somewhat presentable … If you can help me out or even yourself for this reality show, I would appreciate it, I just want to finish up the filming and have no expectations what so ever,” she wrote to Ruben in the screenshots. “Just appear to be interested in me and convince the producer that you might like to get to know me.”

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum emphasized she was using her “15 minutes of fame” to “generate funds” for her creative arts therapy studio and animal sanctuary.

“They can work around your schedule and filming is usually one day,” Debbie wrote. “It’s a good opportunity to get yourself out there and perhaps generate some business leads.”

Ruben allegedly agreed to the agreement, writing, “Well I could play the part and keep it between us if that is what is required and the utmost of discretion,” signing off the message with his first name.

In return, Debbie promised an exchange with a “pretty” TLC producer.

“I’ll give your number to my producer, her name is ​[censored], she is a nice [and] pretty and you can flirt with her when we’re finished. I’ll pass your name along and say we are friends but interested in getting to know one another,” she wrote. “By the way what do you do for a living if she asks me? I’ll tell her I like you cause you take care of your parents and we get along well.”

Debbie returned to the franchise after starring on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in 2023, alongside ex Oussama Berber. The Georgia native turned to online dating after heartbreak and quickly connected with the Miami native. The series documented Debbie as she traveled to Miami with her adult son, Julian B. Lin, to Florida to meet Ruben for the first time.

Reporting by Nate Grant.