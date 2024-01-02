Following her split from Oussama Berber on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Debbie Aguero admitted her ex was seemingly just looking for a visa out of their relationship.

During the Monday, January 1 debut of 90 Day: The Single Life, Debbie, 67, reflected on her relationship with the Morocco native, 25, after she revealed he’d still been trying to contact her.

Fans watched as the Georgia native attempted to reignite her love life during the season 4 premiere of the spinoff series. “Being single at age 67 is very confusing, you get mixed signals. You don’t know, am I too old or have I still got it?” Debbie explained in a private confessional. “It’s like … being 67 [years old] is a challenge.”

The TLC personality revealed she was looking for someone brave, who wasn’t afraid of age labels, but was firm that she wasn’t looking for someone in Oussama’s age range again.

“I certainly don’t want a 24-year-old. I’m not playing pals of perverts again,” the entrepreneur told producers. “I’m thinking in ages 50’s on up.”

Debbie was first introduced to the franchise on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, alongside her then-24-year-old fiancé, Oussama, which premiered on TLC in January 2023. The pair — who share a 43-year age gap — initially connected over art and poetry online. Six months into their virtual relationship, Debbie got on a plane and flew across the world to Oussama’s native country of Morrocco to meet him in person for the first time.

After two trips to Morocco and years of communicating, Oussama asked Debbie to move overseas and be his wife. Season 4 documented Debbie as she moved to the African country, however almost immediately the duo butt heads on their future goals as a couple.

After Oussama admitted he was hoping his relationship with Debbie would secure him a U.S. green card, she ended things with him and returned to the United States.

“You’re making everything about a visa,” Debbie told Oussama during the May 7 episode. “I’m making everything about a life.”

When the pair returned for the season 4 tell-all, which aired in May, Debbie confirmed she and Oussama had not gotten back together — despite the artist admitting to calling Debbie “thousands” of times and texting her several times since their breakup.

Host Shaun Robinson asked Debbie what it would take for her to respond to Oussama’s advances, to which she said he would have to “move a mountain” for her to consider getting back together with him.