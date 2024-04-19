90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Aguero faked her relationship with Ruben “Ruben the Cuban” Sanchez for a storyline on season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life, a source close to the situation exclusively tells In Touch.

According to messages exclusively viewed by In Touch, Debbie, 67, was on a dating website seeking someone specifically to “play the part” of her romantic interest on the reality TV franchise.

“It’s been tough with this online dating thing to find anyone halfway decent to for this film date … I need to find someone somewhat presentable … If you can help me out or even yourself for this reality show, I would appreciate it, I just want to finish up the filming and have no expectations what so ever,” she wrote to Ruben in the screenshots. “Just appear to be interested in me and convince the producer that you might like to get to know me.”

The Georgia native also highlighted the benefits of the “15 minutes of fame” as a good opportunity to “generate business leads.”

“They can work around your schedule and filming is usually one day,” Debbie claimed. “I’m just concentrating on my future creative arts therapy studio and animal sanctuary.”

TLC

In response, Ruben allegedly wrote back, “Well I could play the part and keep it between us if that is what is required and the utmost of discretion,” signing off the message with his first name.

The TLC personality promised an introduction with a “pretty” TLC producer, adding that “you can flirt with her when we’re finished.”

“I’ll pass your name along and say we’re friends but interested in getting to know each other,” Debbie wrote. “By the way what do you do for a living in case she asks me? I’ll just tell her I like you cause you take care of your parents and we get along well.”

Debbie introduced her relationship with Ruben on season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life, which premiered in January. The spinoff documented the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum as she dated after her 2023 split from Oussama Berber.

Unlucky in love, the eclectic artist jumped into online dating and cameras followed Debbie and her police officer son, Julian B. Lin, as they traveled and met Ruben in Miami, Florida, for the first time in person.

Reporting by Nate Grant.