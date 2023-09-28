Fans of 7 Little Johnstons were introduced to Elizabeth “Liz” Johnston alongside her family when the reality TV show debuted in 2015. Over the years, viewers have watched Liz grow up and find love with Brice Bolden. So, are Liz and Brice still together today?

Are ‘7 Little Johnstons’ Stars Liz and Brice Still Together?

Neither Liz nor Brice have publicly commented on the status of their relationship, though it’s safe to assume they’re still together.

The couple announced they’re expecting baby No. 1 on September 28. “Welcoming our newest addition this fall, we couldn’t be more excited for Baby Bolden to arrive!” Liz and Brice told People. In addition to the statement, the pair posed next to a sign that read, “Baby Coming Nov 2023,” and a sonogram image.

When Did ‘7 Little Johnstons’ Stars Liz and Brice Start Dating?

Liz and Brice began dating in 2018, while many of their relationship milestones have been featured on the TLC show.

During season 13, fans watched the couple go house hunting as they prepared to move in together.

“After we move in together, I see our relationship going on and on forever, you know? Just because I know I’d be very excited living with her,” Brice said in a confessional during the May 2023 episode. “Me and her are just going to live the rest of our lives together. So that’s what I feel like.”

Did ‘7 Little Johnstons’ Stars Liz and Brice Split?

While Liz and Brice are seemingly going strong, fans worried that the couple – who tends to keep their relationship off of social media – split when they stopped sharing updates about each other.

“Please, please, please tell me y’all did not break up!! You looked so perfect together,” one social media user commented via Instagram earlier this year. Another worried fan added, “Did you and Bryce break up I hope all the best I thought you guys were the cutest couple!”

TLC

Liz continued to fuel rumors that they called it quits when she posted a selfie in February, which she captioned with a smiling sun emoji. Soon after she shared the photo, fans noticed that she deleted all of her photos with Brice from her profile.

Fans rushed to the comments section of the selfie post to share encouraging messages with Liz amid the speculated split. “You well just be fine without him you can do it. keep grinding you don’t need a man for happiness bbg!” one person wrote. Another told the reality star, “THIS TOO SHALL PASS we love you ! Keep shinning queen.”