7 Little Johnstons’ Liz Pregnant With Baby No. 1 With BF Brice

7 Little Johnstons star Liz Johnston has some exciting news to share with her family! The TLC personality revealed she was pregnant with baby No. 1 in a teaser for the Tuesday, May 14 episode of the series.

Liz, 22, and her off-on boyfriend, Brice Bolden, were at the Ob-Gyn’s office as they heard their baby’s heartbeat for the first time, according to a clip shared by the network. “It’s just the honest truth that there’s something growing in me and it’s a part of me and it’s a part of Brice,” Liz said of the experience. During the appointment, the couple were also set to find out the gender of the child.

While Liz and Brice both hoped for a boy, they agreed they would be “happy” with either gender.

Despite their aspirations for a son, Liz and Brice later welcomed their daughter, Leighton Drew Bolden, on November 3, 2023.

Liz and Brice, 25, previously teased “really big news” to tell their parents during the May 7 episode. “We’ve been keeping something from our parents and it’s definitely time to tell them,” Liz said in a confessional interview. “And we are really freaking nervous about it and have no idea what’s about to happen.”

Brice was “super nervous” about breaking the news and “didn’t know what to say” because he didn’t want “nothing bad to happen.”

7 Little Johnstons fans were confused about the baby timeline as Liz and Bryce announced their split earlier in season 14. Liz told cameras that they were no longer living together as she no longer felt the “spark” in their relationship.

Liz explained that she grew up watching her parents, Amber and Trent Johnston‘s love story as they made sure their romance was still thriving after more than 25 years of marriage.

“I want that, but I can’t do it with somebody who is just OK with being in a fine relationship, being in a mediocre relationship,” the mom of one continued. “And I can’t be in a mediocre and fine relationship because that’s not who I am.”

While the pair were separated for some time, Liz gave more insight into her reconciliation with Brice during the April 9 episode. “For the first few months after Brice and I’s break up, we took time to just focus on ourselves,” she explained. “Figure out what we needed to work on, on our own. He figured out what he needed to do for himself and I did the same for myself.”

After the time apart, the former couple started talking again and began to do things together like going to a movie or dinner.

7 Little Johnstons airs on TLC on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.