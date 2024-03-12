Your account
7 Little Johnstons

The Biggest Little Family in the World! Meet the ‘7 Little Johnstons’ Cast Amid Season 14 Return

Mar 12, 2024
The 7 Little Johnstons cast is one big happy family! Amber and Trent Johnston, as well as their kids Jonah, Liz, Anna, Alex and Emma, all live with achondroplasia dwarfism. Their family’s TLC reality show, dubbed 7 Little Johnstons, follows the brood of seven as they reach milestones and go through big changes in their lives.

“There’s a lot of little people shows, but I think our bigger message is nothing stops Trent and I,” Amber told People in 2015 ahead of the show’s premiere. “We have no problem taking on obstacles that probably 5 feet and 6 and a half feet tall people would be like, ‘Hell no. I’m not going to do that.’ We don’t let size get in the way.”

7 Little Johnstons is about to return for its 14th season in March 2024. So, what are the stars up to these days?

Amber and Trent Johnston
 Inside 7 Little Johnstons' Amber and Trent's Marriage Challenges

