After months of speculation from fans, 7 Little Johnstons star Liz Johnston confirmed in a preview for season 14 of her family’s TLC series that she and boyfriend Brice Bolden had split.

“So Brice and I are no longer together,” Liz, 22, said in a preview clip shared by Parade on Monday, March 11. The nurse became emotional and asked for a minute to collect herself in another room before she returned to discuss the reason for their split.

“So Brice and I are no longer living together. We have separated,” she said. “Us living together, it felt more like roommates when we were actually in a relationship. And I could not live like that because I am not a person who wants to be in a relationship where it doesn’t feel like there’s any love or any just, I don’t know, spark.”

Liz went on to explain that she grew up watching her parents, Amber and Trent Johnston, making sure their romance was still thriving after more than 25 years of marriage.

“I want that, but I can’t do it with somebody who is just OK with being in a fine relationship, being in a mediocre relationship,” the mom of one continued. “And I can’t be in a mediocre and fine relationship because that’s not who I am.”

After a producer asked how Liz was feeling, she admitted that she had “a lot of emotions,” but mostly felt “angry” because things “changed.” She added that Brice, 25, was still “genuinely a good guy.”

“When the relationship starts to mentally affect somebody — when they don’t feel like they’re loved, and they tried to do everything to keep the relationship going and to keep the spark alive, and then now they’re exhausted from it and then they just get pretty much depressed — I can’t live like that,” Liz concluded.

It’s unclear at this time if Liz and Brice, who had been dating since 2018, split before or after they welcomed baby No. 1. The former couple announced they were expecting their first child in September 2023. Their daughter, Leighton, was born on November 3, 2023. Liz’s pregnancy and the birth will unfold during season 14, as seen in the season’s trailer.

Liz and Brice have continued to spend time together since welcoming their daughter, although it’s unclear if they are back together or simply coparenting. They celebrated Leighton’s first Thanksgiving and Christmas with the Johnston family, and Brice wished Liz a happy birthday in December 2023.

“Happy birthday babe! You are the best mama! I love you!” he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Fans can find out more about Liz and Brice’s split when 7 Little Johnstons season 14 premieres on TLC Tuesday, March 12, at 10 p.m. ET.