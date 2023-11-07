She’s Here! ‘7 Little Johnstons’ Stars Liz and Brice Welcome Baby Girl Leighton: Her First Photos

7 Little Johnstons stars Liz Johnston and boyfriend Brice Bolden are officially first-time parents. After announcing their pregnancy in September 2023, the couple revealed via People on November 6 that their baby girl arrived on November 3 and weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces.

“The wait is finally over! We’re excited to introduce our baby to the world,” Liz and Brice told the publication, revealing their daughter’s name as Leighton Drew Bolden.

That same day, the couple, who have been together since 2018, took to Instagram to share the first photos of Leighton. She’s definitely a cutie! Liz’s parents, Amber and Trent Johnston, and siblings Emma, Anna and Alex also shared their own snaps with the little bundle of joy.

