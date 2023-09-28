7 Little Johnstons star Elizabeth “Liz” Johnston – one of Amber and Trent Johnston‘s five children – is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with partner Brice Bolden.

“Welcoming our newest addition this fall, we couldn’t be more excited for Baby Bolden to arrive!” the happy couple told People on Thursday, September 28. Liz, 21, and Brice posed in front of a sign that read “Baby Coming Nov 2023,” with a sonogram image, in their sweet pregnancy announcement.

TLC viewers were first introduced to Liz and her family when their reality show debuted in January 2015, when she was just 13 years old. She was known as the social butterfly and was always an honors student.

Fans watched the couple take the next big step in their relationship during season 13, as they went house hunting and prepared to move in together.

“After we move in together, I see our relationship going on and on forever, you know? Just because I know I’d be very excited living with her,” Brice said during a confessional. “Me and her are just going to live the rest of our lives together. So that’s what I feel like.”

While Liz and Brice prefer to keep their relationship as private as possible, in recent months fans have speculated that the longtime couple called it quits. “Please, please, please tell me y’all did not break up!! You looked so perfect together,” one follower commented via Instagram earlier this year. “Did you and Bryce break up I hope all the best I thought you guys were the cutest couple!” another wrote.

After rumors of their split began swirling, Liz shared a selfie on February 22 with a simple smiling sun emoji as her caption and fans quickly noticed she deleted all traces of her beau from her profile. The comments section was flooded with fans encouraging her to stay strong. “THIS TOO SHALL PASS we love you ! Keep shinning queen,” one follower wrote, while another added, “You well just be fine without him you can do it. keep grinding you don’t need a man for happiness bbg!”

Neither Liz nor Brice publicly commented on the status of their relationship, however, it seems they are still going strong amid their big announcement. It’s unclear if her pregnancy will be featured on their long-running series, however, Liz’s mom, Amber, 44, recently confirmed that the family is filming for season 14 on TLC.