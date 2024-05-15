7 Little Johnstons star Liz Johnston gave an update on where her relationship with Brice Bolden currently stands after welcoming baby No. 1, a daughter named Leighton Drew Bolden, in November 2023.

“Things with Brice and I now have been a lot better than they were before,” Liz, 22, told Access Hollywood in an interview published on Wednesday, May 15. “Definitely give credit to Leighton, it definitely has put Brice and I on a new journey than just, you know, from high school to dating to moving out.”

The TLC personality admitted that having baby No. 1 brought her relationship with Brice, 25, “closer together” and “allowed them to learn more things about each other” through their new parenthood journey.

“It has definitely put our perspective on what life is like when you bring in another individual into the world,” she continued. “Him and I, we matter in a way but I’ve always put it in [Brice’s] mindset that Leighton is number one.”

Liz revealed their next goal as a couple was to “build or buy a home” before Leighton’s second birthday so they can “start their life as a family of three.”

The mom of one revealed her “shocking” pregnancy news during the May 14 episode of the 7 Little Johnstons. Fans were initially confused about the baby timeline, as the couple had announced their split earlier in the season.

When Liz and Brice first found out about their pregnancy news, they were separated and still in the process of “trying to fix things” in their relationship.

During a brunch date with her parents, Amber and Trent Johnston, Liz dropped the news that not only had she and Brice reconciled their relationship, but she was also 21 weeks pregnant.

“That was the biggest impact for us, that she had waited that long and that’s where all the concern started,” Trent, 48, said in a private confessional. “Elizabeth being pregnant was not our biggest hurdle. I think it took Amber and I back that it took her so long to tell us.”

In the conversation with Access Hollywood, Liz confessed she would do things differently and not wait as long to tell her parents about a future pregnancy.

“I’m constantly reminded when baby No. 2 in the future comes, I’m just going to tell them right off the bat,” Liz told the outlet. “Because we were going through our little split and when I did find out that I was pregnant, it was a big surprise because my parents and his parents both knew that we were going through a lot and this definitely would’ve taken them by surprise.”

It took the couple “a while” to figure out how to tell their families, as Liz’s mom and siblings were graduating and they didn’t want to “take away” from their milestones.