The big move! 7 Little Johnstons star Anna Johnston, the second oldest of Amber and Trent Johnston’s five kids, took a big step in February 2023 and bought her first home.

“It’s OFFICIAL I’m a HOMEOWNER,” she announced via Instagram at the time. “So thankful for everyone that has been a part of this, definitely my mom and dad. thank you for everything :)) TIME TO MOVE IN.”

Anna paid $185,000 for the 1,955-square-foot home in Forsyth, Georgia, The U.S. Sun reported. It was built in 1957 and has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

In March 2024, fans finally got to see the inside of Anna’s new home when she gave her family a house tour on the premiere of 7 Little Johnstons season 14.