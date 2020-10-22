A new chapter. Christina Anstead said she is choosing “peace” amid her divorce drama. The Flip or Flop star explained she’s leaving negativity in the past.

“When we have a choice to get caught up in alllllll the nonsense or just choose to find peace … I’m choosing the anomaly,” the Christina on the Coast star, 37, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, October 21.

The California native noted that she’s turning her attention toward what brings her joy. “It’s interesting how you can go from being worried/getting anxious about what people are saying about you to just deciding not to read … into any of it,” her post continued. “When you are officially done ‘playing the game.’ We all have the choice … choose the one that makes you feel good. I’ve always loved the ocean and find it relaxing. To me, this is peace and perfection.”

Christina and her estranged husband, Ant Anstead, announced their “difficult decision to separate” on September 18 after two years of marriage. They welcomed son Hudson London Anstead in September 2019. The HGTV star was previously married to Tarek El Moussa, whom she shares kids Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5, with.

Courtesy of Christina Anstead/Instagram

“Christina and Ant just grew apart,” an insider told Life & Style about the reality stars’ uncoupling shortly after they announced their split. “They’re very different people from totally different backgrounds, and that definitely played a factor.”

The insider added, “It’s very sad, but they say they still love and respect each other. The conversations about splitting were gut-wrenching and heartbreaking, but they both came to the same conclusion and decided it wasn’t going to be a lifetime marriage.”

Christina has been particularly reflective since parting ways with Ant, 41. She looked back on her life, including “divorces” and “babies,” ahead of Flip or Flop season 9 in October.

“I can still picture making a pitch video for Flip or Flop in 2010,” she recalled on Instagram. “I was pregnant with [daughter Taylor] sitting on the couch in our San Clemente condo (with a home video camera on us) wondering what crazy idea Tarek was getting me into now. I was thinking no way will this go anywhere, but it was worth a shot.”

The Wellness Remodel author said, “God will always open doors meant to open, and this one opened wide. Even after babies, divorces and engagements, the show continues … I am beyond grateful for this crazy ride. It’s been a lot of things (including bug-infested and rancid smells), but it’s never been boring.”

It looks like Christina is ready for whatever the future holds!