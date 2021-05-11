Anna Duggar (née Keller) seemingly shared a throwback photo of husband Josh Duggar amid his child porn case via Instagram Stories, then quickly removed it.

The soon-to-be mom of seven, 32, appeared to have reposted a now-deleted portrait of Josh, 33, playing chess with their son Michael, 9, from a game night they had with their loved ones in 2019, according to the “Without a Crystal Ball” podcast host Katie Joy. Anna still has the original image saved in her Instagram Highlights under the section “Family Night.”

Courtesy Anna Duggar/Instagram

Anna has yet to speak out about the charges against Josh — one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography — which he pleaded not guilty to on April 30. This is the first time Anna has shared anything to Instagram since In Touch confirmed Josh’s arrest on April 30.

Josh was released on bail on May 6 and placed in home confinement at pastor Lacount Reber and his wife Maria Reber’s house, In Touch previously confirmed. The Rebers are Duggar family friends who were appointed as the former 19 Kids and Counting star’s third-party custodians at his first court hearing on May 5.

While Josh will be monitored via GPS at the couple’s home, he is able to see his children as long as Anna is present for the visits. The former political activist may also go to church, work and legal and medical appointments if needed.

Shortly after Josh was arrested, his parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar broke their silence in a statement to their official family blog.

“We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time. The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious,” their joint statement read on April 30. “It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family.”

Courtesy Anna Duggar/Instagram (2)

The news of Josh’s legal troubles came shortly after Anna’s pregnancy announcement with baby No. 7. Along with Michael, they also share Mackynzie, 11, Marcus, 7, Meredith, 5, Mason, 3, and Maryella, 17 months.

During his virtual court hearing on May 5, Judge Christy Comstock told Josh he was not allowed to return to his home, which is on Jim Bob and Michelle’s main property in Arkansas, upon his release from jail due to the serious nature of the allegations against him.

“I will tell you that your own children, and your siblings, children, and your minor brothers and sisters, they’re all part of the larger society that the court must consider in protecting from you,” the judge said. “I cannot in good conscience, send you home … There are six minor children that live in your house. There are other minor children, in and out of their grandparents’ house on a regular basis.”

The trial for Josh’s case starts in July.