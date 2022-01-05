19 Kids and Counting alum Anna Duggar (née Keller) is “still not certain about her future” with husband Josh Duggar following his child pornography conviction, an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “She’s doing everything she possibly can to make sense of this living nightmare.”

While the former TLC star, 33, “still loves” the disgraced reality TV personality, 33, that doesn’t mean things haven’t drastically changed for her since his guilty verdict in December.

“His actions have forced her to look at him as a fallen man who lost his way,” explains the insider, adding that the mom of seven “stood by” Josh until “the bitter end.”

Anna has been “praying” for Josh as he awaits his sentencing trial, which has not yet been scheduled, says the insider, adding, “She’s leaning on her faith and is certain that it will work out the way it’s supposed to.”

The Duggar family is rallying around Anna, despite many of them “laying low” amid the scandal.

“Josh’s troubles may have splintered the family into taking sides,” the insider confesses. “But there’s one person who the majority of them continue to support — that’s Anna.”

However, the social media influencer is “taking time away” from her extended family, which is most likely why she was not seen in videos of their recent events for Christmas and New Year’s Eve. It still remains unclear how Anna spent the holidays while Josh sat in jail.

“She does talk to Michelle and some of her sisters-in-laws,” notes the insider. “She’s been spending more time with her family.”

Although the Duggars are a famously large brood, Anna also comes from a large family, as she is one of eight kids. A separate insider previously told In Touch that she’s been “leaning on her own family, parents and siblings, more than ever.”

“The Duggar name is like wearing a scarlet letter though town, it’s not a good thing,” admitted the second source. “That’s why Anna is taking this time to pray and focus on her children.”

Anna and Josh wed in September 2008 and share seven children —Mackynzie, 12, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, Maryella, 2, and 2-month-old Madyson.

After his arrest in April 2021, a federal jury convicted Josh on two charges on December 9 — one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines on each count.