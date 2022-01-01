After seemingly missing from the Duggar’s Christmas celebration, it appears former 19 Kids and Counting star Anna Duggar (née Keller) skipped out on the family’s large New Year’s Eve celebration as well. Her absence from the family festivities comes weeks after her husband, Josh Duggar, was found guilty in his child pornography trial.

In the early hours of Saturday, January 1, Jana Duggar shared a video via Instagram of her family’s New Year’s Eve party, hosted at Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar‘s house. The household was packed with guests, including the couple’s children and grandchildren. However, Anna, 33, cannot be spotted in the background of any of the shots.

Eagle-eyed followers have spotted a woman present at the party who they believe may be the disgraced reality TV star’s wife, but the woman’s identity remains under debate.

“I thought it was in the video, but not now that I see the still,” one person commented on a still image of Jana’s video. “This girl looks too blond [and] young.”

“I vote no until we get more proof- like an obvious photo of her in this outfit posted on someone else’s account,” a second commenter shared. “I’m not saying she wasn’t there at all, just that I think this photo is too ambiguous to tell.”

“[Based on a] photo of Anna at trial. The roots end roughly at the same place as the person in the photo,” another chimed in. “I guess it will remain a mystery!”

It remains unclear where the mother of seven spent the holidays following Josh’s felony conviction.

After his arrest in April, a federal jury convicted Josh on two charges on December 9: one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

The former reality TV star “used the internet to download child sexual abuse material,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Arkansas shared in a press release amid his arrest. “Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019.”

He faces up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines on each count.

The eldest son of the Duggars shares seven children with Anna — Mackynzie, 12, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, Maryella, 2, and 2-month-old Madyson. Anna announced their newborn’s arrival three days before Josh’s pretrial on November 19.

Josh currently remains in solitary confinement for “safety reasons” as he awaits his sentencing hearing.