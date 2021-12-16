Anna Duggar (née Keller) is “leaning on her own family, parents and siblings, more than ever now,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch following her husband Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict in his child pornography trial.

“The Duggar name is like wearing a scarlet letter though town, it’s not a good thing,” says the source. “That’s why Anna is taking this time to pray and focus on her children.”

The Duggar family did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

Anna and Josh, both 33, welcomed baby No. 7 in October 2021, announcing Madyson arrived three days before his pretrial on November 19. The couple, who wed in September 2008, also share kids Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason and Maryella. The mom of seven went public with her latest pregnancy news in April 2021, shortly before her spouse of 13 years was arrested in Arkansas on charges of possessing and receiving CSAM [Child Sexual Abuse Material].

Josh “used the internet to download child sexual abuse material,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Arkansas shared in a press release amid his arrest. “Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019.”

Throughout the trial, Anna was seen alongside Josh and said to be “stoic” about the process, showing him support along the way. Jim Bob Duggar, Josh’s dad, reportedly comforted his daughter-in-law in the moments after Josh’s conviction was read aloud.

Josh’s guilty verdict has impacted the entire family, not only personally but professionally. Their reality reboot Counting On was canceled in June 2021 amid the allegations. The series became defunct years after their show 19 Kids and Counting also stopped airing on the network.

“TLC is saddened to learn about the continued troubles involving Josh Duggar,” the network shared in a statement to People back in April. “19 Kids and Counting has not aired since 2015. TLC canceled the show on the heels of prior allegations against Josh Duggar and he has not appeared on-air since then.”

More recently, TLC removed all episodes of Counting On from their site and TLC Go app in the wake of their announcement they would no longer be filming.

Although the Duggars have been a regular fixture on TV for more than a decade, several kids in the family “say that ship has sailed,” the insider tells In Touch. “There’s no coming back from what Josh has done.”