She does as she pleases! Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick slammed fans for belittling her feelings following her wedding drama on the season finale.

“Seeing how everyone’s downplaying our feelings is incredible and sad at the same time!! It was OUR wedding, the one day we can’t get back!!! No can tell @Chris_e_piss_e and [I] how to feel,” the MTV star, 33, wrote on her Instagram Story on Thursday, June 18. “Once again, I am the bad guy.”

Before the brunette beauty spoke out, she turned off the comments on a post she shared prior to the airing of her nuptials to Chris Larangeira. “See what happens,” she captioned a picture of her and the groom visibly upset at their own affair.

In the episode, viewers saw the highly anticipated speech Deena Cortese, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley gave at her reception. The trio made several jokes during their speech such as calling the bride “the dump to our Island,” before Angelina’s wedding guests booed them off stage.

“The jokes were all in good fun, but they didn’t land, and some didn’t think they were kind,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Angelina stormed off during the wedding and was upset about it. She was pissed … MTV filmed everything.”

As the wedding episode rolled on MTV, a fan asked the newlywed on Twitter if she has made amends with the cast since their fight. “Yes, I texted all of them, and I spoke to them. Deena and [I] had a nice convo. Nicole I’ve texted and we spoke. Jenni I texted, ‘I wanna move past this,’ and she wrote me a novel about how I tried to sabotage her brand, etc. Not saying sorry at all,” the Lashalina owner revealed in her response.

In another tweet, the TV personality alleged that her pals spoke ill of her to the groom on the night they tied the knot. “I wasn’t going to say anything, but do you really want me to show the world the group chat that you guys didn’t know I was in talking s–t about me the night of my wedding? And you wonder why I couldn’t let things go.”

Time will tell of the ladies of Jersey Shore will reconcile or if their wedding feud will be their last.