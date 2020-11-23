Lesson learned. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Jenni “JWoww” Farley reflected on the notorious speech given at costar Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding and revealed she would have “burned the paper” if she could do it all over again.

The MTV original castmate, 34, showed remorse for causing drama with Angelina, 34, on her big day in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight released on Monday, November 23. In hindsight, Jenni said she would stop herself and say, “Bitch don’t go up there because it’s not going to end well.”

Jenni said she and her costars Deena Cortese and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi truly had no “malicious intent” and were just hoping to crack some jokes at the ceremony held at the Park Château Estate and Gardens in New Jersey. “We were just trying to be funny for her,” the mom of two explained. She did, however, admit the speech was “poorly done” and went a bit too far in November 2019.

“I think, even after the speech, when the months went by and everyone’s going to see how it plays out, it’s not even about the speech anymore,” the New York native added. “It’s just very tit for tat and you know, it was just something that I’m glad I kind of went through to grow from it, as hard as it was and as dark as it was.”

Jenni noted that anytime the Jersey Shore squad gets together, things can pop off and it reminds them to appreciate the good times they do have. “It makes you choose your friends and your family even more,” the Snooki & JWoww alum shared.

While speaking out about the unforgettable speech, Jenni admitted the backlash has been intense and continued on much longer than they expected. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the cast and crew live together and film in a “bubble,” which forced them to relive it again and again.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

As for whether Jenni and Angelina are back on good terms, the TV personality said she sees Angelina as a “coworker.” Jenni revealed she is cordial for the “greater good” and there are times where they get along, despite their ongoing animosity.

“I feel like it will all unfold for everybody to see this season,” Deena, 33, chimed in.

Similar to her costars, Angelina has been trying to move forward after the comments made at her nuptials to Chris Larangeira. “I know that my husband that I just married is extremely hurt that these girls are saying this about his wife,” the bride said in her confessional after attendees booed the trio for their remarks. “It’s the wrong f–king place; it’s the wrong time. You don’t do this at somebody’s wedding.”

Hopefully, time heals all wounds!