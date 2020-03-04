It goes down in the DMs. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick share some of the wild direct messages they have received on Instagram during an exclusive sit-down interview with In Touch. Vinny says one fan recently wrote “morning zaddy,” while Angelina claims she got a “d–k pic” the other day.

“It was the most disgusting thing I have ever seen,” the brunette beauty, 33, exclusively tells In Touch. “I’m trying to find it right now, but it was terrible … It was kind of ridiculous that somebody would actually think it is normal to send this to me.”

“I don’t understand what he was thinking when he actually pressed the send button,” Angelina adds, revealing she’s not even sure who the guy was that sent her the NSFW image. On the bright side, she also gets more pleasant inquiries on the social media platform as well. The TV personality says one fan recently asked what diet she follows.

During the interview, Vinny, Angelina and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino also share the current wallpapers they have on their phones.

Mike, 37, opted to keep the default background on his device, while Angelina has a pic of her and husband, Chris Larangeira. Vinny, 32, went an entirely different route, deciding on a “naked” photo from when he was a baby.

As far as their favorite accounts to follow on Instagram, Vinny says he loves to see what Mike posts because he enjoys making “fun of him” and the photos he shares. Angelina also hilariously calls out Vinny for “liking” all of her pictures too, noting how he seems to always stay up to date with her content. “I don’t follow you girl,” he replies.

The MTV stars later spill the tea about the most famous people they have in their contacts. The Chippendales alum admits he has Lil Wayne’s digits, but he speculates the rapper changed his number. Angelina then says the most notable star in her phone is “Forget You” singer CeeLo Green. “He wanted to date me,” she tells In Touch.

Mike also reveals musician Lil Yachty hit him up on Thanksgiving to ask if he owned a patent. “That boy is hustling,” he says.

With more new episodes of Jersey Shore on the horizon, we bet the DMs will continue to pour in!