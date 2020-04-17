The one that got away? Val Kilmer revealed details about his romance with Angelina Jolie in his upcoming memoir, I’m Your Huckleberry. It appeared the actor had strong feelings for the 44-year-old as he wrote, “I was rescued from an icy inferno of solitude by another angel,” in an excerpt obtained by In Touch. “Perhaps the most soulful and serious of them all. Angelina.”

“When people ask me what Angelina is like, I always say she’s like other women and other superstars, but just more,” the 60-year-old continued. “More gorgeous. More wise. More tragic. More magic. More grounded. Is it worth it? Worth knowing people who require weeks of effort to understand even a little? Yes.”

Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

The actor recalled the time he had ran after her on a New York City street. Once he caught up with her, he couldn’t help but tell her how beautiful she was, and he was looking forward to playing king and queen with her on the set of Oliver Stone’s movie Alexander.

The two costarred in the 2004 film and sparked dating rumors soon after.

“I told Oliver I’d only do it if the king and queen could have flashbacks to falling hard for each other and storming the castle with passion, before turning against each other,” he admitted. “I was only half kidding. He didn’t pick up on the humor.”

“Nevertheless, I couldn’t wait to rehearse, I couldn’t wait to wait to kiss Angie, buy her Gulfstream jet and have V+J painted in rainbow glory on the tail,” he said of his love-sick fantasies.

At the time, “She had recently adopted her first child, Maddox, and the paparazzi were obsessed with this postmodern Madonna, the perfect picture of unapproachable stardom and impossibly chic maternal instinct.”

Although Angelina had moved on to her now-ex-husband Brad Pitt the following year, Val cherished their time together. “We developed a friendship. I was around when Angie’s mom was losing her battle with cancer. They were living in her mom’s favorite hotel. Or maybe it was Angie’s. I happened to be staying there myself,” he revealed. “It was meaningful and mortal and effortless and exquisite.”