Could a new relationship be in the works for Angelina Jolie? The Oscar winner was spotted in Brooklyn, New York, at her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller’s apartment on June 11. The visit came amid drama with her other ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Angelina, 46, was seen visiting her Hackers costar during a trip she took to the Big Apple with her kids.

She entered the building complex while sporting a long beige trench coat, a gray face mask and cream slacks. The Maleficent star brought along a Louis Vuitton purse and a bottle of Peter Michael wine. She left the $3 million apartment after a few hours later that night.

Angelina arrived in New York for a birthday trip alongside all six of her kids — Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, Knox, 12, and Vivienne, 12. She arrived with her brood on June 7.

A source told E! News that Knox and Jonny’s son, Buster, are friends and were also present that evening. Jonny, 48, and the actress have stayed pals for years.

Jonny and the humanitarian met on set of the 1995 film Hackers and were married a year later. Their relationship shocked fans when it was revealed that Angelina used her own blood to write Jonny’s name on the back of his white shirt she wore for their wedding. In September 1997, the couple split and their divorce was finalized in 1999.

Angelina shares her kids with Brad, 57, and the birthday trip came just weeks after a judge granted the Fight Club actor joint custody of their five minor children. Because Maddox is over the age of 18, he is not subject to the custody agreement.

A source previously told In Touch that Brad is “over the moon” about the court’s ruling. Now that the “nightmare” of the custody battle “is behind him” for the time being, Brad “feels like he’s finally gotten a fair chance in his years-long court battle with Angie over the kids,” the insider explained. “That’s all he’s ever wanted: a fair shot.”

“Brad is more content today than he’s ever been,” the source added.

Brad and Angelina were both declared legally single in April 2019, however, their divorce has yet to be finalized. The Eternals star filed for divorce in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split after two years of marriage.