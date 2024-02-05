Fans are wondering if Olivia Rodrigo threw shade at Taylor Swift after she seemed to have a less than thrilled response when the pop superstar announced her new album while accepting her Best Pop Album win, a category in which she beat the “Traitor” singer.

Did Olivia Rodrigo Shade Taylor Swift at the Grammys?

That’s still up for debate among fans, but some are saying yes. A cutaway during the February 4, 2024, broadcast showed Olivia seeming to roll her eyes slightly when Taylor beat her for Best Pop Album then proceeded to announce she was releasing a new album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19, 2024.

One fan was sure there was shade thrown, writing in the comments of a TikTok video capturing the moment, “I love Olivia. She’s so real for that,” as another added, “LOL me too sis.”

Another viewer responded to the video, “People saying she was giving bad looks to Taylor? She isn’t. She’s just disappointed she didn’t win anything. I would be too. I hope she’s OK,” about Olivia’s response.

Did Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift Support Each Other at the Grammys?

Taylor showed Olivia massive support during her performance of “Vampire,” where she was one of the few audience members on their feet and dancing along throughout the entire song. The “Karma” singer sang along and put her hands in the air and wildly clapped upon Olivia finishing the tune.

After soaking in applause from the audience following her performance, Olivia appeared to look directly at Taylor and blow* her a kiss, as captured in a video posted to TikTok.

“And people say they hate each other. There’s nothing but LOVE,” one fan wrote in the comments of the video, while another added, “I love Taylor is the only one up and dancing. Bless her.”

Courtesy of Instagram

One fan had a theory, writing, “This just solidifies that Liv probably doesn’t post about Taylor anymore because they want to separate from the image of a fangirl and not because of a beef.”

When Taylor took home Album of the Year honors for Midnights, Olivia stood up and cheered loudly while clapping at a nearby table.

When Did Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift’s Feud Rumors Begin?

Olivia revealed herself to be a massive fan of Taylor when starting her career in music, saying the “Anti-Hero” singer was the reason why she writes songs.

In January 2021, Olivia’s debut single “Driver’s License” charted at No. 3 on iTunes behind two of Taylor’s songs. “Next to Taylor on the us iTunes charts. I’m in a puddle of tears,” she wrote on Instagram next to a screengrab showing the chart. Taylor commented on the post, writing, “I say that’s my baby and I’m proud.”

Rumors of bad blood came about when Olivia retroactively gave Taylor and producer Jack Antonoff credit on her hit song, “Deja Vu.” There were alleged similarities between the track and Taylor’s “Cruel Summer,” and the young artist included Taylor in the credits to avoid plagiarism allegations. This seemingly got even more tense between the two singers when Taylor chose Olivia’s rival Sabrina Carpenter to open for her during her South America Eras ​tour dates.

Then came speculation among fans that “Vampire,” which was Olivia’s lead single from her second studio album Guts, was about Taylor.

When asked about the fan theory during a September 2023 interview with The Guardian, Olivia didn’t outright deny it and gave a coy response.

“How do I answer this?” she replied. “I mean, I never want to say who any of my songs are about. I’ve never done that before in my career and probably won’t. I think it’s better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing… I was very surprised when people thought that.”