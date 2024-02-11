She made it! Taylor Swift pulled off the impossible as she arrived in Las Vegas in time to catch boyfriend Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl.

The jury was out on whether the “Karma” artist – who played her final show in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday, February 10 – would be in attendance for Travis’ big game. But Taylor earned herself “Girlfriend of the Year” by crossing the International Date Line and planting herself in a VIP suite at Allegiant Stadium for the Sunday, February 11, championship game. But, who joined Taylor to cheer on Travis?

Was Travis Kelce’s Family Sitting With Taylor Swift?

While Travis’ parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, divorced after 25 years of marriage, the former couple remain friendly and have both been spotted sitting with Taylor at games throughout the season. The proud parents were also both in the VIP suite when the Chiefs played the Buffalo Bills on January 21, and Super Bowl LVIII was no different.

Travis’ older brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife, Kylie Kelce, were also present. The happy couple were fresh off their trip to Disney World with their three daughters but decided not to bring the little ones along to cheer for their uncle.

“They will be at home,” Kylie told People ahead of the weekend. “I think it’s a little bit controversial but even during regular season games, I don’t take the girls to every game. They’re still very young. A stadium with thousands of people can be overwhelming and there’s three of them. It can get hectic, it’s just a lot.”

Before the game started, Taylor was seen hugging Jason and Kylie when she showed up to the suite with her friends.

Was Taylor Swift’s Family at the Super Bowl?

While Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, is a known fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, he’s seemingly been switching teams as he was seen cheering on Travis at his game against the New England Patriots in December 2023. He showed up in full Chiefs gear to the Super Bowl, too, along with Taylor’s mom, Andrea Swift.

Getty

Were Taylor Swift’s Friends in the Super Bowl Suite?

The “Mastermind” artist – who is due to continue her record-breaking Eras tour on Friday, February 16, in Melbourne, Australia – has been accompanied by many of her besties throughout the season. As the Super Bowl marks her 13th time attending one of Travis’ games, it’s no surprise she dished out big bucks for her friends to enjoy the game in comfort.

Ezra Shaw / Staff

Blake Lively was seen arriving at the stadium with Taylor, along with rapper Ice Spice. The Grammy winner’s longtime friend Ashley Avingone was also in attendance after showing up at several Chiefs games throughout the season. Later in the game, Lana Del Rey also joined the group in the suite.