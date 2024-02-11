Taylor Swift didn’t let her shows in Tokyo, Japan, stop her from supporting her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11.

Shortly after she left the stage at the Tokyo Dome on Saturday, February 10, Taylor, 34, got on a plane to Las Vegas to cheer on Travis, 34, as he played against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

The “Cruel Summer” singer attended Travis’ final game of the season just four days after her Eras tour resumed for its first shows in 2024 following a brief hiatus.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Taylor at the Super Bowl.