As season 23 of Little People, Big World kicks off on May 17, star Amy Roloff is hard at work with her online cooking and accessories website. Though her main profession is starring on the TLC reality show, of which she is an executive producer, she also runs Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen.

What Is Amy Roloff’s Job?

The reality star has been busy in the kitchen and crafting in 2022. She created a line of four new fudges in spring flavors that fans can purchase for $32.95. She also sells a fudge and coffee combo, her classic chocolate fudge and other tasty goodies. Amy’s online store sells cute, handcrafted earrings in styles including daisies, pretty green beaded hoops and wooden dangle hearts, all of which come with an autographed photo from Amy wishing the purchaser, “Best to you in 2022.”

The entrepreneur also sells a line of clothing, jewelry and other items with the initials “M.V.P.,” which stands for “Matter, Value, Purpose.” Through her website, fans can purchase an array of goods from T-shirts, hoodies, silver bar necklaces, backpacks, magnets and mugs with the inspirational lettering.

As if that wasn’t enough, Amy keeps busy in the kitchen creating new recipes. She currently has Amy Roloff’s Little Recipe Book Volume 2 available for purchase via digital download and shares cooking videos for how to make a variety of dishes including chicken cacciatore, baked French toast with brown sugar crumble and a rosemary and olive oil focaccia bread with viewers.

When Amy isn’t working hard filming Little People, Big World or running her cooking business, she’s a highly in-demand public speaker. Her website explains, “Amy is a brilliant motivational speaker who uses her real-life experiences as an inspiration on how to push through roadblocks of all kinds. Because of her poise and her strength, she is a much sought-after speaker for women’s conferences, business associations, seminars, non-profits, schools, universities and corporations.”

Amy received a nice chunk of change when she sold her share of the family’s Oregon pumpkin farm to her ex-husband, Matt Roloff, in June 2019. According to Radar Online, the matriarch made about $667,000 from the sale.

How Much Money Does Amy Roloff Make?

While it’s unclear exactly how much she currently makes per episode of Little People, Big World, it was estimated that Amy earned between $60,000 to $120,000 from the show for the first several years, based on calculations from Business Insider. But she had a grueling schedule of 20 episodes per season and two seasons per year. The show’s workload has slowed down a great deal since it’s earlier days, but Amy’s fame is much greater now thanks to the reality series’ success.

Be sure to catch Amy and the rest of the Roloff family when season 23 of Little People, Big World premieres on Tuesday, May 17, at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.