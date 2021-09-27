Welcoming another grandchild! Little People, Big World’s Amy Roloff threw an adorable baby shower for her daughter-in-law Isabel Sofia Rock and it looks like it was quite the family affair!

Isabel’s baby shower was thoughtfully decorated with gold, green, peach and silver balloons, with homemade (and all vegetarian) treats made by the talented chef, Amy. The theme seemed to be cutely drawn animals, including napkins featuring foxes and plates with deer, bears and raccoons. Expertly decorated cookies featured Christmas trees, a fawn, a red truck, a little boy’s outfit complete with suspenders and a simple white cookie that read, “Oh Boy.”

Guests walked away with a gift bag with a succulent inside, but not before playing classic baby shower games. In one video shared by Isabel, guests seem to be smelling baby food to guess the flavor. Lilah, Zach and Tori Roloff’s daughter, made an appearance, attempting to write down her guesses — she would be the expert on the topic.

Isabel, 25, and her husband, Amy’s son Jacob Roloff opened their gifts together in front of their happy guests, including cloth baby diapers, a fox snuggle blanket that boasts being “organic,” and adorable newborn clothes.

The TLC alum, 24, and Isabel shared the news they were expecting in July, posting a photo of the couple holding Isabel’s already growing baby bump via Instagram. Along with that family picture, the photographer revealed that the couple, who married in September 2019, are having a boy.

The baby, who is expected to arrive in December, will be the pair’s first child. The matriarch of the family, 57, went all out for the couple’s first baby shower, too, and she has plenty of experience. Amy — or as her grandchildren call her, “Mimi” — is already a grandparent to Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s kids, Bode and Ember. In addition to Lilah, Zach and Tori are also parents to Amy’s first grandchild, Jackson.

While Jacob hinted that he and Isabel do not plan to publicly share photos of their son on social media, fans of the LPBW family can still enjoy these sweet photos of Amy’s heartfelt party!

