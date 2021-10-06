Time to unwind. Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff shared a sweet selfie with husband Chris Marek at a winery after spending a “long day” at Roloff Farms during the family farm’s busiest time of the year.

On Tuesday night, the couple finally took a break following the opening weekend of Roloff Farm’s pumpkin season. Seated at an outdoor table at Scotch Church Road Vineyard, just over a ten-minute drive from the farm, Amy, 57, and her husband, Chris, 59, enjoyed a bottle of Rosé of Pinot Noir. Oregon, where grapes grow in a cool climate with plenty of rain, is known for its exceptional pinot noir.

“After a long day at [the] Pumpkin Patch [we] stopped by one of our favorite local wineries,” the TLC star wrote on the selfie shared via Instagram Stories. “We look worn out.”

The couple, who just celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary, joined Amy’s ex-husband, Matt Roloff, and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, to welcome guests to the farm’s opening weekend of pumpkin season, which began on October 1.

Amy is known to dress up in elaborate Halloween costumes to greet guests and take photos. Beyond meeting the cast (and sometimes former cast members) of LPBW, there’s plenty of family fun to be had besides just picking up your pumpkin for the holidays.

According to Roloff Farms’ website, attendees can play with air cannons and enjoy face painting, take part in the new 2021 Scenic Trail Walk, ride a “Choo Choo Train” and visit the country shop within their 100-year-old restored barn, which is chock full of fall souvenirs and “limited edition” items. Visitors can also fill up on shaved iced, deep-fried apple pie and delicious fall treats like caramel apples and apple cider slushies.

Also helping Matt, 59, out on the family farm at this year’s opening weekend was the former couple’s youngest child, Jacob Roloff, and his wife, Isabel Sofia Rock. They are expecting their first child in December.

The farm clearly means a lot to everyone in the family and although Amy is no longer secretary as of 2021, In Touch previously confirmed, she is still involved in the business. She’s also made significant strides with Matt in their friendship following their divorce.

Amy and Chris hosted 146 of their closest family and friends at Roloff Farms on August 28 to say, “I do.” For the occasion, Matt built Amy and Chris a beautiful new barn where the couple exchanged their vows.

The exes were previously married for 29 years until their divorce in 2016. Together they share Jacob, as well as twins Zachary and Jeremy and daughter Molly.