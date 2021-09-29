One month down — a lifetime to go! Little People, Big World stars Amy Roloff and Chris Marek celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary on Tuesday, September 28, nearly two weeks after Matt Roloff revealed the “disaster” that hit the farm.

“How can it be?” Amy, 57, shared on her Instagram Stories along with a cute photo of the pair. “Married one month already.”

Amy and Chris, 55, said “I do” in front of 146 of their closest family and friends on August 28, at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon, where her ex-husband, Matt, 59, built her a beautiful new barn for the nuptials.

The exes were previously married for 29 years until their divorce in 2016. Together they share twins Zachary and Jeremy, daughter Molly and son Jacob.

Amy began seeing Chris in 2017, the same year Matt went public with his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler. While it wasn’t always a smooth road for the exes, they seem to be on great terms together, especially after Matt’s kind gesture for Amy and Chris’ wedding. In fact, the couple invited Matt and Caryn, 53, over for dinner the night before the “disaster” hit the Roloff Farms.

Matt Roloff/Instagram

On Sunday, September 19, Matt shared a photo of a downed tent on the property following a storm that occurred after the dinner, writing on Instagram, “[Woke] up to this disaster on the farm…. The passing first winter storm said… ‘[Hello Roloff Farm’s] tent … we’ll show you.’ We [lose] one tent [every year]. Glad we have time to recover.”

But all is well, as the family-run farm prepares for their busiest season — pumpkin season — due to open on October 1.

“That time of year again… #nuffsaid #dontworrythosethatcantmakeitwestillLoveYouAll #tlc #lpbw #pumpkinpatch #isalmostready,” Matt captioned a series of photos of him on his family farm via Instagram on Friday, September 24.

This year, guests at the Hillsboro, Oregon farm can enjoy family-friendly activities like The Scene Trail, which is a self-guided, quarter-mile walk filled with play areas, a Wagon Tour Ride, face painting, a Choo Choo Train ride and pumpkin picking.

Pumpkin season always brings the Roloffs together. Although Amy moved off the farm in 2020, she still visits and poses in her iconic Halloween costumes, and now Matt and Amy’s adult children continue the tradition by bringing their little ones along.