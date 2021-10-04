Pumpkin Season Kicks Off at Roloff Farms With Costume Fun and New Attractions

It’s that time of year! Pumpkin season has officially kicked off at Roloff farms, meaning the location is now open to the public every weekend in October.

A handful of Little People, Big World cast members are already partaking in the fun and seasonal activities held ahead of the holiday, even wearing their Halloween costumes for appearances and photos.

Attendees can enjoy the air cannons and face painting or check out the country shop within their 100-year-old restored barn, which is full of fall souvenirs and their latest “limited edition” items, per the official Roloff Farms website. Plus, people can try out the new 2021 Scenic Trail Walk, Choo Choo Train and more.

Matt Roloff and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, were all smiles while welcoming guests to the family farm on October 1. Matt’s ex-wife, Amy Roloff, also showed up with her new husband, Chris Marek, to help celebrate Pumpkin Season 2021 after exchanging their vows at the popular tourist spot in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Amy and Matt’s youngest son, Jacob Roloff, and Jacob’s pregnant wife, Isabel Sofia Rock, stopped by this year as well to show their support amid the festivities.

The Roloff family was able to get the property ready just in time for Pumpkin Season after Matt revealed there was a “disaster” on the farm following a storm which saw rain and winds up to 14 miles per hour.

“The passing [of the] first winter storm said… ‘[Hello Roloff Farm’s] tent … we’ll show you,'” he shared via Instagram in September, showing a collapsed tent on the sprawling property. “We [lose] one tent [every year]. Glad we have time to recover.”

Matt revealed he saw the damage shortly after he and Caryn joined Amy and Chris for dinner following their wedding at Roloff Farms on August 28. Amy cooked up a delicious meal to thank Matt for allowing her and Chris to marry on the property.

Although Amy is no longer secretary as of 2021, In Touch previously confirmed, she and Matt have made big strides in their friendship since their 2016 divorce after nearly three decades of marriage.

Matt went the extra mile to make sure his “dream barn” was finished this summer in order for Amy and Chris to use it during their nuptials. The Against Tall Odds author told fans that he had his “very best” crew working on it and fortunately, they got it completed with time to spare.

Scroll through the gallery to see pics from Pumpkin Season 2021 at Roloff farms!