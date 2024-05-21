Amy Robach seemingly made a dig at ex-husband Andrew Shue by revealing he never brought her an engagement ring.

While discussing the high cost of engagement rings during the Monday, May 20, episode of the “Amy & T.J. Podcast,” Amy, 51, claimed her first engagement ring from ex-husband Tim McIntosh cost $3,000.

“I didn’t even really have one the second time,” she said, referencing her second engagement to Andrew, 57. “My second one didn’t exist.”

The former Good Morning America anchor was married to Tim, 59, from 1996 until 2009. She then married Andrew in 2010, and their divorce was finalized in 2023.

Despite not getting a ring from Andrew, Amy said that it was probably good Andrew didn’t invest in the jewelry due to their divorce.

“I also think this is a cautionary tale because we do know that close to 50 percent of all marriages end in divorce,” she continued. “If you think you’ve got some valuable property in a ring, no matter how much you spent, wait till you have to try to sell that said ring. It is pennies to what you actually purchased.”

She then compared buying an engagement ring to buying a car. “The second you try to sell it after you’ve purchased it, it goes down significantly in value,” Amy said.

Amy made headlines in November 2022 when it was revealed she and coanchor T.J. Holmes had a romantic relationship. While she was still married to Andrew and T.J., 46, was married to Marilee Fiebig, they both insisted they were in the process of divorcing their spouses when their relationship turned romantic.

“November 30, 2022, was the day that we were, and this is very important we were outed,” T.J. said during a December 2023 episode of their podcast. “To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings.”

Amy added that they had hired attorneys and mediators, and Andrew “had already moved out of the house” they shared before she started dating T.J.

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Despite insisting they didn’t cheat on their ex-spouses, both Amy and T.J. were fired from GMA3 in January 2023.

During the December 2023 podcast episode, T.J. said they “lost the jobs we love because we love each other.”