Former GMA 3 Host Amy Robach Is ‘Lobbying Hard for Her Return’

Amy Robach wants her old job back at Good Morning America 3 after being terminated in January 2023 following her romance with cohost T.J. Holmes.

“Amy is lobbying hard for her return,” after seeing an opportunity with the recent the exit of medical correspondent and coanchor Dr. Jennifer Ashton, a source tells In Touch exclusively.

“She believes her familiar presence could help stabilize the show,” the insider adds about her returning to the ABC morning show.

The Michigan native joined GMA in March 2014 as the show’s news anchor. In 2020, Amy, 51, was paired with T.J., 46, to host the third hour of GMA.

Getty Images

By March 2022, the pair had become close off-camera, training to run the New York City Marathon together. Viewers began picking up on their chemistry, even though Amy had been married to actor Andrew Shue since 2010 and T.J. wed wife Marilee Fiebig that same year.

In November 2022, Amy and T.J.’s romance was revealed after they were photographed holding hands and having a romantic dinner together.

ABC benched the pair from GMA 3 on December 5, 2022, and 10 days later the couple was photographed with their arms around each other heading to lunch.

The network announced on January 27, 2023, that Amy and T.J. were out of their jobs.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” an ABC News spokesperson said in a statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

As for whether the network would take Amy back now, an ABC insider scoffed to In Touch, “For Amy to reclaim her spot, ABC would essentially need to acknowledge they made a mistake in letting her go. That’s not a move they typically make. Her return isn’t something she should count on.”

Amy now cohosts a podcast alongside boyfriend T.J. They each got divorces from their former spouses following their affair scandal. She spoke on the debut episode of “Amy & T.J.” in December 2023 about how much she missed her old job.

“The best way to sum us up, Amy and T.J., is that we’re the folks who lost the jobs we love because we love each other,” she explained to listeners.

Amy added that the pair had “gone through a year of hell” since their dismissals from ABC but were happy they could finally be together as a couple. “Relationships are hard, they’re messy, they’re not perfect,” she said. “We have fought for love, and I can say I have never been happier. I am with my best friend.”