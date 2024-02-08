After Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes sparked split rumors by revealing their communication issues, the Better author admitted she has learned a few lessons about love by watching reality TV dating shows.

Amy, 50, told guest Matt James that she used to watch The Bachelor franchise with her daughters during the Thursday, February 8, episode of the “Amy & T.J.” podcast. She added that she believes the show is appropriate for “family viewing because you’re learning about relationships and how people interact with each other.”

“See, I don’t think it gets credit for what you just said,” T.J., 46, added. “People often say it’s just reality. It’s trash TV or this isn’t how you’re supposed to find love. How can any of this work out? But I think you hit on something no matter what. I think we’re all still, we want love to work.”

After noting that viewers want the stars to find love, T.J. continued, “We have this hope in us no matter what, and then we get cynical later. But I think at its origin, we are rooting for people and we’re rooting for love.”

“Right. I totally agree,” Amy responded. “And I find that I learn about communication when I’m watching these shows. Maybe that sounds silly, but I do think people’s emotions when I’m watching it, it’s legit. It’s real. It mirrors life.”

T.J. then explained that dating reality shows teach viewers how “to communicate in a relationship.” However, Amy admitted that she isn’t watching the current season of The Bachelor, which led T.J. to jokingly reply, “I see why we’re having problems.”

“But how many times do you actually get to watch other couples communicate? I mean, you really get to watch it,” Amy continued about the reality show genre. “And I know cameras are there and it is in part fantasy, but there is some real realness to those conversations that I found to be and interesting and insightful sometimes.”

Amy and T.J. spoke to Matt – who previously starred on the franchise in 2021 – just three weeks after they got into a heated fight on their podcast about their communication issues. Fans quickly expressed their concerns that the former Good Morning America cohosts were headed for a split, though they insisted they were still together hours after the episode aired.

“We just wanted to check in and let you know that, despite what you’ve been hearing, we are still together,” T.J. said in a joint Instagram video shared on January 23. He then admitted they “struggled and debated” over whether or not they should upload the episode with the fight, though insisted they were “glad” fans got to listen to it. Amy chimed in to explain that sharing the fight fulfilled a “larger goal” in showing their listeners “all the sides” of their relationship.

However, the couple seemed to have a change of heart when they urged fans to “not record your fights” during the January 25 episode. T.J. explained that listening back to the episode “spawned at least one and maybe two other” fights, while Amy admitted that hearing the fight made her “more upset.”