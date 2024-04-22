Joe Scarborough is known for sharing his opinions as a cohost on MSNBC’s Morning Joe with his wife, Mika Brzezinski, but that isn’t the only way he makes money. The Georgia native can attribute his high net worth to multiple ventures including books, talk shows and his former political career.

What Is Joe Scarborough’s Net Worth?

Joe is worth $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Joe Scarborough Make Money?

Before his oncamera career, Joe earned his law degree at ​​the University of Florida College of Law in 1990. Joe went on to represent Florida in the United States House of Representatives in 1994. He served four terms before announcing his resignation in 2001, making the change to spend more time with his kids.

Joe launched his media career in 2003 with the premiere of his MSNBC show, Scarborough Country. The show ran until 2007 when Joe left the production to host Morning Joe.

Joe continues to host Morning Joe, but also is a regular guest on news programs on MSNBC and NBC, and has appeared on Meet the Press several times. Apart from his TV career, from 2008 to 2010, Joe also hosted a late morning radio show on New York City’s WABC with Mika. Mika is also a cohost on the Morning Joe.

Joe Scarborough Has Written 7 Books

Since his early career, Joe has authored many books, starting with the 2001 release of Rome Wasn’t Burnt in a Day. He’s written six books since the debut of his first written work, including, Saving Freedom, The Right Now and The Last Best Hope.

When Did Joe Scarborough Get Married to Mika Brzezinski?

Joe married his Morning Joe cohost Mika Brzezinski in November 2018. The pair were initially married to other people upon starting their professional relationship in 2007 and battled romance rumors for many years.

Joe was married to Susan Warren when Morning Joe premiered, but the two called it quits in 2013. Before his marriage to Susan, Joe was married to Melanie Hinton from 1986 to 1999.

Mika married Patrick James Hoffer in 1993, but news of their divorce broke in 2016.

Joe and Mika’s relationship took a romantic turn in 2017 and both denied being involved with each other before announcing their divorces.

“Everyone talks about how there was always something there,” Mika told Vanity Fair in May 2017. “Over the past year and a half, I realized I had to face these feelings and that it was time to stop putting them in a box. It was not an easy process and it was not an easy set of decisions for either of us. It was something I couldn’t deny anymore.”