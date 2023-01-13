Good Morning America anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will not return to the morning show amid their relationship scandal.

“Amy and T.J are out, a decision has been made,” a source told Us Weekly on Friday, January 13. “The network is negotiating with them on their exit deals and an announcement.”

While ABC hasn’t shared an update about T.J. and Amy’s status with the network, several outlets have reported that the journalists have hired lawyers amid the investigation.

When asked if they will be fired from the show, a source close to the situation exclusively told In Touch that “it looks to be going in that direction.”

After photos circulated of the pair getting cozy in late November 2022, the coanchors were temporarily benched from GMA that December.

ABC National Correspondent Stephanie Ramos and Transportation Correspondent Gio Benitez filled their spots on GMA3 as the network decided how to deal with the scandal. However, T.J., 45, and Amy, 49, were expected to return to the show.

T.J. and Amy first sparked romance rumors when Daily Mail published photos of the pair in intimate situations. In one photo, the former CNN anchor was seen touching Amy’s backside during a trip in upstate New York. Meanwhile, another snapshot showed them holding hands during an Uber ride in New York City.

Both T.J. and Amy were believed to be with their spouses when their romance was revealed. The Better author married Andrew Shue in 2010, while T.J. married Marilee Fiebig that same year. The immigration lawyer, 45, gave birth to their only child, daughter Sabine, in 2013.

In December 2022, In Touch confirmed that T.J. filed for divorce from Marilee.

​​”Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter,” Marilee’s attorney told Daily Mail on January 4 about their separation. “To that end, T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible.”

Meanwhile, Amy sparked split rumors from Andrew, 55, when she shared photos via Instagram without her wedding ring in October and November. The pair reportedly separated before she was romantically linked to T.J.

In November, a source exclusively told In Touch that the coworkers’ relationship was an “HR nightmare” for GMA, adding that the network was “desperately trying to figure out how to handle” the romance speculation.

Since news of their romance first came out, T.J. and Amy haven’t been shy when it comes to PDA.

On December 15, they were spotted leaving his apartment together. Just over one week later, they were photographed walking through Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport on December 26. T.J. had his arm around Amy as they made their way to a connecting flight.

The journalists continued to partake in PDA when they were seen making out during a Miami vacation ahead of New Year’s weekend, according to photos published by Page Six.