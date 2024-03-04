Things are getting serious between Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, who made a rare public outing more than one year after their exes Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ affair was exposed.

Andrew, 56, and Marilee, 46, were in good spirits when they were spotted on a stroll in New York City on March 1, according to photos obtained by Page Six. The duo was smiling and holding hands as they arrived at a restaurant in lower Manhattan for dinner. The lawyer looked stylish in a black trench coat and leather boots, while the Melrose Place alum kept things casual in jeans, a black jacket and white sneakers.

Not only did the couple appear giddy during their date night, but a source also told the outlet that things “have gotten more serious” between them.

However, fans shouldn’t expect Marilee and Andrew to head down the aisle anytime soon. “There’s no talk of marriage. They’re both coming out of, like, 13-year marriages, and they’re still in that getting-to-know-each-other phase,” the insider added. “They are fully together and committed. It’s a very healthy relationship.”

While it was revealed that Amy, 51, and T.J., 46, were romantically involved in November 2022 when they were both still married to Andrew and Marilee, Page Six reported that the attorney and Gracie actor were dating in December 2023.

After noting that Andrew and Marilee had a “long-time [social] friendship” due to Amy and T.J. working together on GMA3, their relationship reportedly turned romantic when they bonded over their shared “traumatic experience of being cheated on.”

Soon after their romance was revealed, Andrew and Marilee made their first public appearance as a couple when they were spotted getting into his Jeep together on December 8, 2023. They later made their second public appearance when they were seen in line for TSA at JFK Airport in New York City in January 2024.

Both Amy and T.J. have not publicly addressed Andrew and Marilee’s relationship, though an insider exclusively told In Touch that they initially believed the situation was a joke in December 2023. “No one saw this coming, especially not Amy and T.J., who absolutely thought they were being pranked,” the source shared at the time. “[Amy and T.J.] even looked around for the hidden cameras [when] they were told. They still don’t believe it.”

However, Amy and T.J. did claim that both of their marriages were over when things became romantic between the two of them.

Courtesy of Amy Robach/Instagram

“November 30, 2022, was the day that we were, and this is very important we were outed,” the former CNN anchor said during the debut episode of the “Amy & T.J. Podcast” in December 2023. “To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings.”

T.J. and Marilee – who tied the knot in 2010 – settled their divorce in November 2023. Meanwhile, Amy and Andrew – who also got married in 2010 – finalized their divorce in March 2023.