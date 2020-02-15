New man alert! Amanda Bynes surprised fans when she announced she’s engaged on Instagram on Valentine’s Day, February 14, because she had not previously revealed that she was dating anyone. But shortly after revealing her engagement ring on Instagram, Amanda shared a photo of her new fiancé and introduced him to her followers.

“Lover,” Amanda, 33, captioned a cute couples’ selfie with her boo, whose name is Paul, according to The Blast. In the shot, Amanda showed off her new face tattoo and new dark brunette hair. The former Nickelodeon star gave the camera a bit of a pout while her fiancé smiled next to her. He wore a hat, a pair of black-rimmed glasses and a blue and black buffalo checked button-down shirt.

While the former All That star seemed ready to reveal her new love to her followers, it seems like she was not ready to hear any sort of negative backlash about their relationship because she disabled comments on the post.

Amanda announced her engagement to her man on Valentine’s Day by sharing a sweet photo showing off her engagement ring — featuring a stunning, large emerald cut diamond. “Engaged to tha [sic] love of my life,” she captioned the post.

In the shot, the actress put her ring and her beige manicure on full display over what seemed to be a dinner plate, with her boo’s hand in the background. Because it seemed like Paul was wearing a wedding back on his left ring finger, fans speculated that they may be already married.

But according to The Blast, Amanda is still under a conservatorship which is run by her mother, Lynn Bynes. If she wanted to get married, her parents would have to approve and a judge would then have to sign off on the permission in court which seems unlikely.

The She’s the Man star met Paul at one of her AA classes, the outlet reported. The couple had only been dating for about three months before he proposed to her. Paul is in his 20’s and his family is based in Los Angeles. His father is a doctor, he has ties to the entertainment industry and his brother previously starred on a reality TV show about fixing cars.