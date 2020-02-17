No caption needed! Amanda Bynes took to Instagram to share a sweet selfie of her mystery fiancé on Sunday, February 16. The former Nickelodeon star announced her engagement on Valentine’s Day and has been surprisingly active on social media ever since.

Amanda smized for the camera as she cuddled up next to her husband-to-be in the photo. Her bearded man smiled with delight for the sweet selfie. With a heart on her cheek and a ring on her finger, it’s safe to say she is totally smitten!

Courtesy of Amanda Bynes / Instagram

“Engaged to tha [sic] love of my life,” she captioned a photo of her rock when sharing the big news. Fans gushed over her huge ring, although some inquired why her man was wearing a wedding band already. “Congratulations!! ❤❤❤ I wish you all the happiness in the world. You deserve it!!” one user wrote. Another added, “Love of your life already wearing a wedding ring,” with a shrugging emoji.

Following the photo of her stunning ring, she gave fans a glimpse of her man in a later post. “Lover,” she captioned a selfie of her boo smiling in blue plaid. Amanda and her fiancé met in AA class, according to The Blast. Additionally, the two have only been together for a couple of months and allegedly share a big age difference.

Prior to sharing the big news, Amanda stayed out of the spotlight as she worked on herself. The star has been in and out of rehab for the past couple of years. In an attempt to step back into the public eye, Amanda sat with Paper Magazine in November 2018 for a jaw-dropping interview about her struggles with addiction.

In March 2019, fashion maven thought it was best to check herself back into rehab. “This time around, she realized herself after the recent Paper Magazine interview and that she really wasn’t feeling like herself all of a sudden and that she wanted to address that,” Amanda’s lawyer Tamar Arminak told Access Hollywood in April. “It was her decision and her choice to address the situation [and] seek treatment, which I think is an incredibly mature way of handling this type of thing.” Wishing Amanda and her man all the best!