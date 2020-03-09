Amanda Bynes has been ordered to check into a psychiatric facility for mental health treatment, In Touch can confirm. The Easy A actress went to court on Thursday, March 5 to face the judge amid her ongoing conservatorship case.

The Nickelodeon alum’s family members were present for the hearing, as well as her ex-fiancé, Paul Michael. He was asked about their engagement and her mental state during the meeting. After getting an update about Bynes, 33, the judge decided that placing her in a mental health treatment facility would be beneficial for her well-being.

Even though she agreed to the judge’s requirement at first, the former TV star reportedly later refused to enter treatment.

Courtesy of Amanda Bynes/Instagram

Bynes’ conservatorship began in 2014, after she was placed under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold following a public meltdown. This meant a judge appointed a guardian or a protector to look after her finances and life decisions. In this case, they chose her mother, Lynn Bynes.

On February 21, she took to Instagram to share her thoughts about the subject. “Today I want to talk about a controversial topic: my conservatorship case. I have been going to a treatment center that charges $5,200 a month. There’s no reason why I shouldn’t go to a therapist who takes my insurance for $5,000 less a month. This is why I’ve asked to see the judge next week regarding this conservatorship issue,” Bynes wrote, also thanking fans for their continued support.

“I’m sorry that this is what I’ve been dealing with and I’m sorry to put my problems out on the internet, but this is what life has come to,” she added.

Courtesy of Amanda Bynes

It’s likely been a very trying time for the She’s the Man alum. Bynes and her fiancé called off their engagement only three weeks after making the announcement. The former flames previously shared the big news about their nuptials via Instagram on February 14. They reportedly first sparked a connection at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

When asked if they really did part ways after their brief engagement, Michael confirmed their split to In Touch exclusively, adding, “I love her though, she’s my best friend.”