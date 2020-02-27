Lovebirds. Amanda Bynes and her fiancé, Paul Michael, were “so happy” during a breakfast date in Los Angeles, an eyewitness tells In Touch exclusively. The insider spotted the duo at an IHOP in the city and notes they seem “very in love.”

“They were sitting at the back of the restaurant having breakfast,” the source says. “They ordered pancakes and he drank chocolate milk. They were laughing and having fun together.” The couple stayed and enjoyed themselves for about an hour.

Courtesy of Amanda Bynes/Instagram

The Easy A actress, 33, took to Instagram on February 14 to show off her ring and announce that she and Paul were engaged. The Blast reported Amanda met her new fiancé at her AA classes and they’ve only been dating for about three months, but apparently, they’re ready to make it official.

The former All That star has been very active on Instagram in 2020 and shares a ton of cute photos and videos of herself with her new man. She recently gushed over him in a clip she shared on February 20 and said, “I am so lucky. As you can see, he is drop-dead gorgeous, and he is the best person on the face of the earth … I feel like I got what is mine and that is Paul.”

Amanda also explained that she and her partner have both “remained sober for over a year,” which is a big deal considering her past drug abuse. The performer lived in a “sober living” group home in September after relapsing, according to Us Weekly, but seems to have made great strides in getting to a healthy, happy place in her life.

In fact, Amanda thanked her fans and apologized for being so public with some of her recent issues online in a video she shared on February 21. “Thank you guys so much for hearing me out. I’m sorry that this is what I’ve been dealing with and I’m sorry to put my problems out on the internet, but this is what life has come to,” she explained. “Thank you guys so much for supporting me, love you all, peace out appreciate your love and support.”

It appears she’s getting a lot of support from Paul, too, and we couldn’t be happier for her!