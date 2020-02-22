She’s speaking out. Former Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes took to Instagram on Friday, February 21, to clear the air about her conservatorship, sharing an update with fans and explaining why she’s choosing to go back to court soon in order to make changes to the agreement.

“Hey, y’all. I want to say, thank you guys so much for your support. The fact that you’ve been rooting for me for years means more than you know,” Amanda, 33, addressed her fans in a selfie video. “Today I want to talk about a controversial topic: my conservatorship case. I have been going to a treatment center that charges $5,200 a month. There’s no reason why I shouldn’t go to a therapist who takes my insurance for $5,000 less a month. This is why I’ve asked to see the judge next week regarding this conservatorship issue.”

The former Amanda Show star went on to thank her fans and she apologized for opening up about the drama in her life on the ‘gram. “Thank you guys so much for hearing me out. I’m sorry that this is what I’ve been dealing with and I’m sorry to put my problems out on the internet, but this is what life has come to,” she said. “So thank you guys so much for supporting me, love you all, peace out appreciate your love and support. Love you guys, bye.”

A conservatorship is a legal agreement where a judge appoints a guardian or a protector who will look after the finances and/or daily life decisions of another person. Usually, conservatorships are granted when the person in question is facing physical or mental limitations.

Amanda has been under the control of a conservatorship since 2014. Her mother, Lynn Bynes, is her conservator. The details of her conservatorship were brought up after the former She’s the Man star announced she’s engaged to fiancé Paul in an announcement on Friday, February 14. “Engaged to tha [sic] love of my life,” she captioned a shot of her hand wearing a large diamond engagement ring with her man’s hand in the background.

Since Paul seemed to be wearing a wedding band in the photo, many fans speculated that Amanda and Paul had already tied the knot. But because of her conservatorship, Amanda would not be legally allowed to make a decision like entering a legal marriage without approval from her mom, then the consent would have to be signed by a judge, so an elopement seems unlikely.